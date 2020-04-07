Bill Wennington collapses, causing Lauri Markkanen’s third year fighting

This is one of the most pressing questions when rebuilding the bulls: What on earth has happened to Lauri Markkanen?

After a second season that was so promising, the 22-year-old Finnish striker took a step back in the third year and averaged only career lows in points (14.7), rebounds (6.3) and field goal attempts (11.8) scored while he shot only 42.5% from the field and 34.4% from the 3-point range. In 50 games – he missed almost six weeks from January 24th to March 4th with an early stress response in the pool – before the NBA broke off his season, he was only 0.1 minutes longer on average than his rookie campaign.

Still, Markkanen’s talent, tools, and the potential he showed in his first two seasons are too tempting to just give up – especially for a Bulls team that has invested so much in him. It is all the more important to find the root of his struggles.

Over the course of a disappointing Bulls season, fans and media alike have flooded the wood to propose their own theories for the cause of Markkanen’s regression. Former Bulls Center and current Bulls Radio color commentator for 670 The Score Bill Wennington added his opinion in a guest appearance in a recent episode of Sports Talk Live:

I think we (the Bulls) have limited Lauri in his abilities, which he can do because we only let him stand out on the 3-point line, and that somehow takes a little off of his game. And hey, does he have to be more aggressive? Yes he does. If he has to exert himself better, I would like to see how the rebound occurs. Yes he does. But we also have to position him to be successful as a player. Until this season everyone loved lauri again. What has changed? What’s different about his game in the past two years when we thought, “Oh boy, something good is going on here.”

This criticism points to the complexity of Markkanen’s struggles. His spotty use (he can’t control his minutes) and his meandering role in the team’s offensive can be partly attributed to the Bulls’ plans, which sometimes neglect his strengths as a ball handler and creator. But when Wennington notices, Markkanen can do more to take control of his own destiny – the gap between his second and third year rebound numbers is an indicator of this, as is his deflated shot volume.

“What Lauri is not currently is a strong, aggressive leader who will force his will on other people. It will not happen now,” said Wennington.

But that is not meant to completely reduce Markkanen. Wennington, like many in the Bull organization and fan base, believes things can be reversed.

“Can it get better? Yes, it can. Do I want it to be better for Lauri? Yes, I do,” Wennington continued. “Lauri is a multi-faceted player who can shoot 3s as a 7-foot, put the ball on the ground and handle the basketball well for a 7-foot and can get to the edge.”

So what should the bulls do to maximize Markkanen’s potential? Wennington used his experience with the Bulls from the Phil Jackson era – an experience in which he received three rings on the Bulls’ second triple peat – to offer a solution.

“I like to use the analogy of mine because I know myself best and speak about me more than anyone else,” joked Wennington. “When I got to the cops, the triangle crime with Bill Cartwright as the center or as a pedestrian with a low post was torn out of the center. Phil Jackson integrated me into the triangle crime using my jumping skills. He optimized the offense a little and myself brought in a couple of screen-and-rolls from the outside and faded and popped a little where he could take advantage of me to jump jump and spread the floor a little. “

Does Wennington suggest the bulls 2020-21 implement the triangle to alleviate their offensive problems? Of course not. But with a little bit of deliberate gameplay geared to Markkanen’s strengths, a dash of better injury luck, and a healthy dose of assertiveness in the contract year, Markkanen could be on its way to an upturn in year four.

