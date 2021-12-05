Billy Napier’s Florida contract has reportedly come to light.

Billy Napier’s contract with Florida has reportedly been revealed.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Napier has agreed to a seven-year contract worth close to (dollar)52 million dollars. His average annual salary will be (dollar)7.4 million dollars, with a starting salary of (dollar)7.1 million dollars.

This also nearly triples his salary in Louisiana.

Details Of Billy Napier’s Contract With Florida Have Reportedly Emerged

