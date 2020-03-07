Birmingham escape second points deduction after being cleared of EFL charge

Birmingham have escaped a points deduction after being found not guilty over a second EFL charge for breaching financial rules.

The Sky Bet Championship club were docked nine points last season and had a business plan imposed on them by the EFL.

Birmingham, who were managed by Garry Monk last season and eventually finished 17th with 52 points from 46 matches, were charged with misconduct in May and the case went before an independent disciplinary commission.

‘The charge – which was denied – was in relation to an alleged breach of an agreed business plan,’ said a Birmingham statement after the disciplinary commission had found in their favour.

‘The business plan was implemented last season after Blues admitted a breach of profitability and sustainability rules, for which we were docked nine points in March 2019.

‘It means that there will be no further points deduction, no further punishment.

‘The club welcomes the decision of the disciplinary commission and we have worked closely and amicably with the EFL on this matter since we were charged in May.’

An EFL statement read: ‘The EFL notes the decision made by the independent disciplinary commission in dismissing a misconduct charge brought by the EFL against Birmingham City in May 2019.

‘That charge alleged the club failed to adhere to elements of a business plan agreed with the club following an earlier breach of profitability and sustainability rules.

‘The decision remains subject to appeal and the League will consider the judgment in full before making any further comment.’

Birmingham, now managed by Pep Clotet, are currently 15th in the Championship with 47 points from 36 matches.

Another nine-point deduction would have left the Blues in relegation trouble, leaving them above the bottom three only by virtue of goal difference.