Birmingham fans set off flares and stormed the stadium with banners to protest the club’s owners”mismanagement.’

THOUSANDS of Birmingham City supporters lit flares outside the stadium as part of a massive protest against the club’s owners.

Today, the Blues host Barnsley, who are also struggling in the Championship and have their own issues with the club’s management.

And enraged Birmingham City supporters gathered outside St Andrews to express their displeasure with the club’s management.

Blue smoke billowed into the Midlands sky, and banners were draped across the board.

“Mismanagement and no trust” was emblazoned on one large one, while “Our club has a history of generations” was emblazoned on another.

“Mismanagement is unacceptable; supporters will no longer tolerate it.”

“BSHL, it’s time to put your house on the market.”

You’ve already caused enough embarrassment in this club.”

Blues fans’ patience has finally worn thin after five years of inaction, with much of St Andrew’s still in disarray and closed off to them, and Lee Bowyer’s squad crumbling.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

City’s wounds from a humiliating FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle have yet to heal, and Fulham added salt to the wounds with a 6-2 thrashing in their most recent match.

Recently, venomous chants have been directed at the club’s owners, and the hashtag (hashtag)BSHLOUT has been flooded with new members railing against Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd, the club’s despised parent company based in Hong Kong.

Blues manager Bowyer pleaded with fans to support his players ahead of the game.

“All I ask of the fans is that they support the players in the same way they always do,” he said.

“It might bring them together and make the place louder, which could help the players in another way.”

“But it’s beyond my control, and these things can get nasty, so in an ideal world, we’d put on a show for them and send them home happy.”

“I see and feel their dissatisfaction because I am dissatisfied myself.”

I don’t want to be fighting at the bottom of the table; instead, I want to be pushing for the top.

“As I’ve previously stated, this is a club in transition, and it will take some time.”

“Of course, I understand their anguish, but all I can do is manage the football team and ensure that the players continue to give their all in order to earn their support.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.