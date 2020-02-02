Bizarre UEFA rule forces Tottenham to block Burnley and Charlton target Troy Parrott leaving on loan

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott was blocked from leaving on loan due to an obscure UEFA rule that would have damaged the club’s Champions League ambitions.

The 17-year-old was targeted by a host of clubs, primarily Burnley and Charlton, last month and both Spurs and Parrott saw the benefit of the forward leaving to play first-team football, particularly after Jose Mourinho admitted he felt the academy graduate was ‘not ready’ to step up to the first-team.

But a bizarre UEFA ruling in relation to homegrown players resulted in Spurs vetoing any loan move, effectively meaning he couldn’t leave because of his birth date.

To qualify for UEFA’s Champions League B list as a homegrown player, Parrott has to complete two continuous years at Tottenham.

But because he signed from Irish side Belvedere on his 16th birthday – February 4, 2018 – the two years required to be completed by Parrot will not conclude until he turns 18 on Tuesday.

Therefore, if he had left for another club on loan on Friday, even in England, he would have fallen short of the required two year period, which meant Parrott would have to complete another consecutive two-year period until he could qualify as a homegrown player on the B list according to UEFA laws.

This news will disappoint Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, who gave Parrott his senior international debut in November’s 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Parrott made his Spurs debut in the Carabao Cup tie at Colchester in September and played in the Premier League for the first time in Tottenham’s 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in December.

In both the Champions League and Europa League, UEFA require clubs to submit two lists – A and B – to their national associations at the start of the season.

On the A list, there is a maximum of 25 players. There must also be a minimum of eight places reserved exclusively for ‘locally trained players’ who have been in that country for three years aged between 15 and 21.

Clubs can have as many homegrown players on their B list born after January 1, 1995 but they need to have been at the club for two straight years.