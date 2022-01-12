Blackburn are attempting to sign Matt O’Riley from MK Dons for £1.7 million and may offer a player-for-player swap as part of the deal.

BLACKBURN are getting creative in their pursuit of MK Dons’ Matt O’Riley.

A number of clubs both at home and abroad are interested in signing the talented 21-year-old midfielder.

Rovers are very interested, but they can’t afford the £1.7 million, so they’re looking for other ways to fund the deal.

It may be necessary to include a player in the deal.

Or reaching an agreement on the sell-on fee they are owed from MK’s sale of goalkeeper Andrew Fisher to Swansea City, who are also keen on O’Riley.

With seven goals this season, including the winner in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, ex-Fulham kid O’Riley has caught the eye.

Anderlecht and OHL of Belgium are the latest foreign clubs to express an interest, joining Bordeaux, Venezia, and PSV.

The Danish FA is also keeping an eye on O’Riley, according to a report from SunSport earlier this month.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

On his mother’s side, he qualifies for Denmark and Norway, and he speaks Danish as well as English.

Meanwhile, Leeds and Brighton are battling it out for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton.

Last month, SunSport exclusively revealed that Marcelo Bielsa is interested in signing the Chile international.

Graham Potter, who wants to help Brighton climb back up the table, has joined him.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.