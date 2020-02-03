Blackburn legend Tony Parkes breaks down in interview where it is revealed he has Alzheimer’s

Blackburn Rovers legend Tony Parkes broke down in tears during an interview with his daughter in which it was revealed that he is struggling with Alzheimer’s disease.

The 70-year-old made 350 league appearances for Rovers during his playing career, before he joined as a coach after retiring in 1982. Known as ‘Mr Blackburn Rovers’, he held a coaching position until 2004 when he left after 34 years at the club.

Parkes helped coach the likes of Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton and Colin Hendry during his time at Ewood Park and was instrumental behind the scenes when Blackburn won their first ever Premier League title in 1994. His sad news was met by a flurry of supportive messages from former players, including Shearer.

“Things are a lot different for my dad. He recently had a diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease”#Blackburn @Rovers legend Tony Parkes & his daughter, Natalie, reveal how they’re having to come to terms with the devastating news.

(@kennethdalglish | @alanshearer | @SportsMemNet) pic.twitter.com/CydZVl00Rq

Parkes also worked as a coach and caretaker manager at Blackpool between 2005 and 2009. He was also caretaker manager at Blackburn an incredible six times during his time at Ewood Park.

His daughter Natalie said: ‘Things are a lot different now for my dad. We’ve had quite a few big changes over the last couple of years.

‘It started slowly but it’s very apparent now – he recently had a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

‘It’s changed a lot of things for my dad, his independence being the big one. He now no longer feels comfortable doing things by himself. He likes to be with me a lot.’

During the interview, Natalie admitted it felt like she had ‘lost her dad’, causing Tony to well up with tears.

He said little during the interview, but revealed that he gets frustrated when he can’t remember a particular match he was involved in.

He added: ‘I like to go on walks. That’s my big thing and we have lovely times.’

Natalie Parkes added: ‘He looks fine – but it’s when you try and have a conversation the words aren’t always there, the memories aren’t always there.

‘It’s sad really. We’re watching these matches on the TV and he can’t always remember all the details like he used to be able to. He used to remember everything, every little thing about his time at Blackburn and his time when Kenny [Dalglish] was there.

‘On every away match they used to always be playing practical jokes on each other, normally Alan Shearer would be doing something, making the coach driver eat ridiculous amounts of cream crackers at one stage.

‘It’s hard now because those memories have gone. It’s things like (entering) the Hall of Fame (at Blackburn), his friends who are trying to keep those memories alive for him and trying not to let everything completely slip away.’

‘He likes to have his set routine. For my dad it’s finding the words.

‘I think the memories are still there but he can’t always process what’s being asked and he can’t always respond in the way he wants to.

‘He doesn’t get angry, he gets upset because he knows what he wants to say, it’s very apparent how difficult it is.

‘A lot of people are now very aware of Alzheimer’s disease but they don’t actually realise until they’re dealing with it the impact of it. It is horrendous.’

Messages of support were tweeted by former players Parkes worked with, including Charlie Adam, Mark Atkins and Shearer.

Former England captain Shearer, now the leading pundit on Match of the Day, posted on Twitter: ‘So sad to see Tony suffering. Our Rovers dressing room loved him.’

Meanwhile, former Blackpool midfielder Adam, who went on to captain the Seasiders after Parkes left the club , tweeted: ‘So sad to see this great man suffering from Alzheimer’s. He gave me the opportunity to come to @BlackpoolFC.

‘He steadied the club at a very rough time. Very good coach and well respected in the game. Keep fighting TONY.’

Former Blackburn striker Matt Derbyshire also tweeted: ‘Mr blackburn rovers #legend #tonyparkes’

Meanwhile, both Blackburn and Blackpool have issued statements expressing their sadness and best wishes to Parkes and his family.

‘Everyone at Blackburn Rovers would like to send their love and support to club legend Tony Parkes and his family,’ said the Lancashire club. ‘The Rovers family is with you’.

Blackpool tweeted: ‘Sending our love and support to former Blackpool coach and Caretaker Manager Tony Parkes and family.’

Natalie Parkes described the illness as ‘horrendous’ and said that she is now her father’s full-time carer.

‘A lot of people are now very aware of Alzheimer’s disease but they don’t actually realise until they’re dealing with it the impact of it. It is horrendous,’ she said.

‘From the moment you start going down that path, the support is not there in the same way as some of the other big names like cancer.

‘We found fabulous support with the Sporting Memories group at Leyland – they’ve been amazing and go above and beyond for my dad.

‘He gets upset. He knows things are different, and he can’t always express that.

‘For me who’s taken on the caring role 24/7 and resigned from my teaching job, he knows it’s tough on me. But there’s nothing he can do about it – he can’t change how he is.

‘I’m trying to come to terms with the fact that I lost my dad before Christmas and this Tony Parkes is different.

‘He’s still got the glimmers there every now and then but it’s not the same person I grew up with and as a family that is really tough to deal with.’