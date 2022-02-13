Blakstad wants to make a name for herself in the WSL by following in the footsteps of her Norwegian teammates who have achieved medal success.

Blakstad hopes to follow in the footsteps of her Norway teammates who have won medals in the WSL.

JULIE BLAKSTAD is confident that Manchester City will’smash’ Manchester United in a sell-out derby.

The midfielder was partly inspired by the success of her Norway teammates in the WSL to take a chance on a move to England.

Blakstad, 20, joined Man City in January after weeks of speculation in the Norwegian press.

The WSL starlet, who signed a two-year contract with City, has made an immediate impact with cameos in City’s 3-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham and 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

“It can go either way, and that’s the best thing about it – you don’t know the outcome ahead of time,” Blakstad said of her first Manchester derby.

“The mentality with which you enter the game determines a great deal of how the game plays out.

“That’s very important to us.”

We must adopt the proper mindset and simply go out and destroy them.

“I’m here to learn and play, which would be fantastic, but it’s all about winning, so Gareth (Taylor) must find the best team.”

I’ll be ready if he chooses me.”

In recent years, a few of Blakstad’s national team teammates have carved out a name for themselves in the Women’s Super League.

Guro Reiten, 27, and Maren Mjelde, 32, both of whom have won trophies with Chelsea, are among them.

The pair most recently helped the Blues win their fourth WSL title and the Continental Tyres Cup, as well as the FA Cup last season.

Blakstad also revealed that advice from Reiten and Man United defender Maria Thorisdottir, 28, influenced her decision to switch to the WSL.

Thorisdottir, like Blakstad, moved to United from Chelsea last January after a four-year spell at Kingsmeadow.

“Maria has taken a great step forward going to Chelsea and then Manchester United and shown that it is truly possible to succeed,” said the midfielder, who made her Norway debut against Wales in 2020.

“It’s been a great source of inspiration for me, and Guro and Maren have performed admirably thus far.”

“I spoke to Guro and Maria because I thought it might be difficult to make a January move, given Maria’s move to Manchester in the middle of the season.”

“At this point in the season, a team has established itself, and it may be more difficult to break into the squad.”

“Maria was forthright in admitting that it was something she might not want to do again.”

“I thought this was the best option…

