Blanca Manchón closes the World Cup with a fifth place in the “medal race” and a ninth overall

The RS: X World Championship ended in Australian waters with a positive balance for the Andalusian Blanca Manchón, who signed a fifth place in the final race – Medal Race – to close the World Cup in ninth position.

The last day has been marked by mild wind conditions and strong current, under which the top ten classified, Male and Female, played the Medal Race, and the rest of the fleet a closing race.

On the meteorology that has dominated this World Cup, Blanca Manchón commented: “During the World Cup we have not had the same conditions with which we have been training here in Australia during the last month. The conditions have been windy every day except yesterday and the Medal, in which we had more current than wind ”.

The Sevillian was satisfied with her progression both in the championship and in her Olympic campaign: “The second day was very hard for me because I was not well, but I am happy because I have played a World Cup final after two years, and every closer to the first, so keep working. ”

The Spanish Pilar Lamadrid also finished in 22nd place in the women’s table, while in the men’s general of the Gold group Joan Carles Cardona was 23rd and Iván Pastor 27th. The Silver group had as protagonists the Spaniards with a first place for Sergi Escandell, second for Juan Manuel Moreno, fourth for Ángel Granda and fifth for Tomás Vieito.

Classifications

1.- NED. Lilian de Geus: (18) -3-1-6-5-3-2-6-1- (7) -6-1-8 = 42 pts

2.- FRA. Charline Picon: 6-4- (18) -13- (23) -9-1-1-6-1-4-2-4 = 51

3.- ISR. Noy Drihan: 1- (21) -7-2-1-1-5-3-3- (24) -2-9 -18 = 52 pts

4.- GBR. Emma Wilson: 8-1-8-5-10-5-3-2- (15) -2- (20) -13-6 = 63 pts

5.- ITA. Marta Maggetti: (24) -7-3-4-3-4-14-4-7-5-11- (26) -12 = 74 pts

9.- ESP. Blanca Manchón: 5-15-5- (19) -15- (24) -6-11-16-12-7-5-10 = 107 pts

22.- ESP. Pilar Lamadrid: 12-20-16-16-25-28-22-17-14-28- (37) -12- (37) = 210 pts

RS: X Male

1.- NED. Kiran Badloe: 2-1-2-2-1-1-1- (11) -1-4- (13) -3-10 = 37 pts

2.- NED. Dorian Rijsselberghe: (18) -1-4-2-2-3- (25) -3-5-14-1-2-2 = 39 pts

3.- FRA. Thomas Goyard: 3-6-2-7-4-3- (22) -7- (11) -2-3-11-4 = 56 pts

4. ISR. Shahar Zubari: (12) -5-3-7-3-4-2-1-12-5- (18) -8-12 = 62 pts

5- POL. Pawel Tarnowski: 1-7-5-3-1-1- (16) – (19) -2-7-10-10-8 = 64 pts

23.- ESP. Joan Carles Cardona: 22-20-9-1-6-5-7-4- (32) -19- (33) -28-33 = 164 pts

27.- ESP. Ivan Pastor: 14-16-19-8-17-13-31- (32) -19-13-19-22-21 = 193 sts

Silver Group

1.- ESP. Sergi Escandell: 8-17-6-28- (29) -26- (8) -4-4-3-4-5-5 = 110 pts

2.- ESP. Juan Manuel Moreno: 21-18-15-13- (22) -18-3-6-13-7- (16) -8-2 = 124 pts

4.- ESP. Ángel Granda: 7- (27) -23-23-24-23- (20) -9-10-2-2-2-1 = 126 pts

5.- ESP. Tomás Vieito: 14-19- (22) -17-22-19- (14) -11-8-6-6-1-8 = 131 pts.