Blinkered pundit: Neymar would not get in Man Utd XI

Pundit Jason Cundy doesn’t think Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar would get into Man Utd or Liverpool’s current starting XI.

The Brazilian set up both of PSG’s late goals on Wednesday night that saw them beat Atalanta 2-1 and progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

Despite that, Cundy reckons Neymar is “overrated” and doubts he would be able to dislodge any of the front three at Man Utd or Liverpool.

“I remember saying after the World Cup that Gareth Southgate would rather have Raheem Sterling in his team than Neymar – I don’t see him as a team player,” Cundy told talkSPORT.

“Is he a wonderful footballer? Yes. Is he overrated? Without question!

“He’s the world’s most expensive player, right? He’s not even the best player at PSG! You’re talking about two totally different levels.

“Neymar, I see the flicks, the tricks, the piece of skill, but do I see a player in the same bracket as Messi and Ronaldo, and Mbappe? No I don’t.

“I’m not saying Neymar wouldn’t make a huge difference to a team, but I think he’s overrated. I think he’s in the same category as Hazard. They’re very similar. I’m not having they Neymar, at his very best, is better than Hazard at his very best.

“Would he get in the Liverpool team? I don’t know whether Jurgen Klopp would have the way he is as a person. I think Klopp looks deep into a players’ personality.

“Does he improve Liverpool? Mbappe does, but I’m not sure Neymar does. I’d probably have Salah over Neymar. I honestly don’t think he’d get in Manchester United’s front-three either.

“I think Neymar is overrated, I don’t see the player a lot of people do. I’d love people to tell me that this player everyone goes on about… I just don’t see it.”