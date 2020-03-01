Bloomberg in South Carolina: Not on the ballot and disliked

(Reuters) – Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg wasn’t involved in the South Carolina Saturday presidential election, but he was still in the minds of voters – and not in a good way.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who will appear in a primary election for the first time at Super Tuesday competitions in 14 states next week, was the highest unfavorable opinion poll in Edison Research polls among all democratic candidates.

The poll was conducted when voters in the fourth Democratic Party nomination contest cast ballots to determine who would face Republican President Donald Trump in the November general election.

Nearly seven out of ten voters in South Carolina told Edison they had an unfavorable opinion of Bloomberg, according to the results of Edison’s exit poll. No other candidate scored an unfavorable score above 50%.

Bloomberg, a late participant in the race, refused to contest the first four states and instead spent a lot of money on television advertising in the 14 Super Tuesday states. In an escalation of this strategy, his campaign has gained advertising time so that he can deliver a three-minute speech on the nation’s response to the corona virus, which will be broadcast on Sunday evening.

The top-ranking candidate was former US Vice President Joe Biden, who has put the future of his candidacy on a big win in South Carolina. Almost eight out of ten voters in the southern state said positive about Biden.

The other six candidates on the South Carolina ballot all had a positive rating of around 50%.

