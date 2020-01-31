Blow for Chelsea as Edinson Cavani’s agent ‘lands in Madrid in bid to seal move to Atletico’

Edinson Cavani’s agent is in Madrid to finalise a move to Atletico for his client from Paris Saint-Germain according to Marca.

The La Liga side have seen a £8.4million bid rejected for the striker but would be willing to offer £12.6m for the forward, whose contract expires in the summer.

PSG are still demanding £25m for Cavani, who is currently not getting in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Uruguay international was left out of PSG’s squad for their win over Lille on Sunday.

Cavani has been tracked by Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old has reportedly rejected the advances of United already, as he prepares to call time on his Ligue 1 career.

The veteran striker has handed in a transfer request in order to push through a move this month.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to bring firepower in for his struggling Premier League side during the January window, but looks set to be pipped to the signing by Atletico boss Diego Simeone.