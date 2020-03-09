BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California postponed over coronavirus fears

The tennis world has been thrown into a state of flux after the late cancellation of the first Masters level event of the year, at Indian Wells in California.

The BNP Paribas Open, which attracts more than 450,000 spectators, was due to the start this week but was deemed to be too much of a health risk after a Coronavirus case was found in the Coachella Valley, where it is staged.

The world’s top male and female players were left bewildered by the decision, and marooned in the California desert. They face a wait to see if the Miami Open, another Masters level event, will follow suit in being called off before its due start in a fortnight’s time.

You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe.

Cancelling this week’s tournament seventeen hours before the qualifying was to begin has potentially profound implications beyond tennis. This is also a big time of year for golf in the US Open, with all roads leading to the Masters early next month.

Crowds at tennis and golf in America are a similar demographic and host a similar number and density of fans.

Local government in the Coachella Valley decided that special measures such as ballkids not handing players their towels, huge numbers of hand sanitisers and limited engagement with fans was still not enough to prevent cancellation.

There was talk about playing it behind closed doors but unlike, say, football, tennis derives a huge share of its income from ticket sales and merchandising rather than just TV rights.

As one experienced figure in the game’s administration put it this morning: ‘It probably wouldn’t make economic sense to hold it without spectators. There are bound to be a lot of nervous people out there now.’

There was no immediate comment from the likes of the ATP Tour or Wimbledon, but Europe will be looking on anxiously.

Doesn’t bode well for the tour if IW cancelled for 1 confirmed case in Coachella Valley. Broward county (Miami Open home) has more confirmed cases. Monte Carlo borders northern Italy currently in lockdown. Rome Masters? French Open? Wimbledon?!!!

So too are the players, who surely will not want to wait around for any length of time in California for a decision to be made about Miami, where a major music festival has already been cancelled.

Top Argentinian player Diego Schwartzmaan complained that his peer group were not being kept informed well enough.

‘It would be nice if ATP Tour communicate a bit better to the players of a suspension to such a tournament when we are all here…finding out through social networks or WhatsApp is quite lazy,’ he tweeted.

While it will be too early for the likes of Wimbledon or the French Open to take a definitive position, there must be genuine fears already over next month’s Monte Carlo Open which takes place around the Easter period, and Rome’s Italian Open, which happens in mid-May.

The decision is likely to be taken out of their hands in both cases. The former actually takes place in France while being owned by the Monte Carlo government, so whether it goes ahead will be down to the French state.

While such matters depend on different territories, from an insurance point of view it is generally better for an event to be cancelled by an outside agency rather than the tournament itself.

The women’s tour is already nervous because of its increasing reliance on events in China for income and prize money, although the majority of these do not happen until the autumn.

The Indian Wells event is owned by deep-pocketed billionaire Larry Ellison, while Miami belongs to the IMG management group.

Ellison will be able to take the financial hit, but players are unlikely to be paid and will probably have to return home.

‘There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size,’ said Dr David Agus, the professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California.

‘It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighbouring areas for this tournament to proceed. We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.’

Wimbledon is known to be closely watching the situation. In the event that the government asked it to cancel, its insurance policies would allow for ticket holders to be refunded.