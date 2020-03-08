Bob Arum claims Anthony Joshua will be knocked-out by Kubrat Pulev, BLOCKING Tyson Fury super-fight

Bob Arum is convinced the ‘Battle of Britain’ super-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will never happen.

The great American promoter believes the Londoner will be knocked out by Kubrat Pulev when the two clash in a mandatory defence of Joshua’s belts on 20th June at Tottenham Hostpur stadium.

The era-defining unification bout between Fury and Joshua hinges on both men winning their next fights, with Fury set for a trilogy with Deontay Wilder after taking the American apart inside seven rounds last month.

The Gypsy King wants an epic Joshua clash to be his final fight before retirement but Arum denies even speaking to Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, about the historic match-up.

‘Fury-Joshua is never going to happen,’ Arum, who co-promotes Fury’s fights alongside Frank Warren, told the Times.

‘Pulev is going to knock Joshua out so why would I talk to Eddie, who I love dearly, about a Joshua-Fury fight?

‘I think Pulev wins and then I negotiate with myself to do a Pulev-Fury fight.’

The 38-year-old Bulgarian has lost just once in his 11-year professional career, being knocked-out by Wladimir Klitschko, who was then unified heavyweight champion.

Pulev has beaten Dereck Chirsora and Fury’s cousin Hughie, but Joshua goes in favourite after a commanding rematch victory against Andy Ruiz in December.

Regardless, Arum believes the Brit’s embarrassing loss to the Mexican earlier in 2019 was evidence that he hasn’t got what it takes to defend his belts again.

‘Joshua was the man on top and then he got knocked out by Andy Ruiz who fought almost all his fights with us, so we know how good and not so good he is,’ the Top Rank boss added.

‘The fact Joshua got knocked out should have sounded alarm bells. The fight he had to regain his belts I discount completely because Andy could not control himself, didn’t train for the fight and came in obese.

‘Even then Joshua did not engage with him, he outboxed him. Pulev is yards and yards better than Andy Ruiz.’