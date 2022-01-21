Bob Goalby, the Masters champion who won the tournament after a scorecard blunder, has died at the age of 92.

Bob Goalby, the winner of the Masters after a scorecard blunder, died at the age of 92.

Goalby died in Belleville, Illinois, on Wednesday, according to the PGA Tour and his great-nephew Bill Haas.

According to The Associated Press, the champion died in his hometown after winning the 1968 Masters without having to go to a playoff due to Roberto De Vicenzo’s infamous signing for the wrong score.

Goalby was one of the players who helped the Tournament Players Division split from the PGA of America to form the PGA Tour.

Goalby was one of the people who started the change, along with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.

In 1980, he teamed up with Gardner Dickinson and Dan Sikes to organize a tour for players aged 50 and up.

“He was never saying, ‘Here’s what I did,'” Jay Haas, the nephew of the American professional golfer, said.

“Bob was a leader to the men of his era, but he had a lot of humility,” said Jay Haas, a nine-time PGA Tour winner.

“The presentation ceremony wasn’t what it could have been,” Goalby told Golf Digest in 2018 about his 1968 performance at Augusta National.

“I sat next to Roberto and tried to console him in any way I could.”

I patted his leg on video.

I didn’t feel elated, as one might expect after winning the most important tournament of one’s life.

It was inconvenient.

It was a tragedy for Roberto, but it was also a setback for me.

“I was never given full credit for what I had accomplished.”

I played exceptionally well, particularly on the final day.”

According to AP News, Goalby was talking about when he hit a 3-iron to 8 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th and finished with a 66 to finish at 11-under 277.

He assumed he’d be playing in a Monday playoff with De Vicenzo, who finished with a 65 after birdieing the par-4 17th.

Tommy Aaron, on the other hand, was keeping the Argentine’s card that day and gave him a 4 instead of a 3 on the 17th hole.

De Vicenzo had to sign the card and accept the higher score because of the Rules of Golf.

De Vicenzo finished one shot behind with a 66, prompting one of golf’s most famous lines: “What a stupid I am.”

Goalby, who was born in Belleville on March 14, 1929, was a multi-sport athlete in high school and college.

Goalby’s football field at Belleville West High School was renamed after him in 2017.

He received a football scholarship to Illinois and then went on to play baseball at Southern…

