Bob Stoops Admits That Oklahoma Football’s Future Is Uncertain

When Lincoln Riley left for USC, Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops was as surprised as everyone else.

Riley informed the school on Sunday that he was leaving the Sooners after five years to join the Trojans.

Riley also debunked the rumor that he was going to LSU the day before.

Stoops appeared on FOX’s Big Ten Championship pregame show to discuss how he learned of the news and how it might affect the program’s future.

“It was on a Sunday morning,” Stoops recalled.

“I was out on the course and had to quickly lace up my cleats and return to the office.”

To be honest, I wish Lincoln Riley nothing but the best.

I’m rooting for him at SC because he’s a friend of mine.

Having said that, he took over a program that was 11-2 and ranked fifth in the country in 2017.

Whoever comes to OU now and plays in 2022 will be a part of a very good football program that is 10-2, possibly 11-2 after a bowl game.

Who’s to say that a few new, fresh ideas won’t help the team improve?”