Bob Stoops has a telling remark from a former Oklahoma football star.

Bob Stoops gets a telling remark from a former Oklahoma football player.

Bob Stoops was back on the sidelines for Oklahoma’s Alamo Bowl matchup against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon, and he led the Sooners to victory.

One of his former stars made a telling comment about him after his triumphant return (albeit for one game only).

Former Oklahoma and Pro Bowl safety Roy Williams said on Twitter last night that the team’s passion in their 47-32 victory demonstrated how much love Stoops inspires in his players.

He expressed his admiration for Stoops’ devotion to his players.

“It just goes to show that when a coach genuinely cares about his players, the team will play for you.”

Williams tweeted, “Boys out there playing with true passion and love!”

After Lincoln Riley abruptly resigned to take the vacant USC job, Stoops accepted the interim head coaching position at Oklahoma.

However, when Brent Venables takes over as head coach in 2022, he will resume his retirement.

