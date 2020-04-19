Bobby Winkles, a former Arizona Street baseball coach, dies at the age of 90

TEMPE, Arizona (AP) – Bobby Winkles, the baseball coach who has made Arizona State a national power from the ground up and led and coached the majors, has died. He was ninety years old.

The state of Arizona said Winkles died on Friday with family and friends by his side.

Winkles formed the first Sun Devils university squad in 1959 and won national titles in 1965, 1967 and 1969. In 13 years he went to Tempe between 524 and 173.

Winkles was a founding member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame and coached stars such as Reggie Jackson, Rick Monday, Sal Bando, Larry Gura and Gary Gentry. The State of Arizona withdrew its No. 1 jersey in 1972 and the Packard Stadium field was dedicated to him in 2001.

Winkles worked for the majors for four years and from 1973 to 1978 worked for the California Angeles and Oakland Athletics between 170 and 213.

“A great baseball man,” tweeted Bobby Valentine, a former Major League player and manager. ” ASU and Cal Angles. I played for him in 1973. First modern collage trainer to switch directly to MLB. Had a platform. Speed ​​up the game !!! Too bad the leaders didn’t follow him !! RIP Bobby. ”

Winkles also spent several seasons in various coaching roles with the San Francisco Giants, the Chicago White Sox and the Montreal Expos. He was also a broadcaster on the Expos.

Winkles from Swifton, Arkansas, played as an infielder and studied philosophy at Illinois Wesleyan University. He then played in the White Sox farm system from 1951 to 1958 before taking over the Sun Devils.

