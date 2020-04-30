Boca Juniors boss Russo hails Argentinian football overhaul

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Russo has praised the overhaul of Argentinian football that will see the country’s first division season run from February to December from next year.

The decision formed part a raft of changes announced this week by the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It means that the Argentinian Superliga will now run concurrently with several other major competitions in South America, such as the Brazilian Serie A and the Copa Libertadores.

“It’s very good that the AFA has decided to organize the calendar and play from February to December, because the local tournament and the Copa Libertadores will go hand in hand,” Russo said in a video published by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

“It will also allow the Copa Libertadores winners to go to the FIFA Club World Cup in better shape. If you win the Copa Libertadores you will now almost immediately go to the Club World Cup.”

On Tuesday, the AFA also cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 Argentinian football season and suspended relegations until 2022 amid uncertainty caused by the health crisis.