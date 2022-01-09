BOO During Tottenham’s FA Cup match against Morecambe, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli were booed off the pitch.

﻿Spurs fans booed Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli off the pitch during the FA Cup match against Morecambe.

Spurs’ third-round tie with League One side saw both players replaced in the 69th minute.

As they trudged off the pitch, sections of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful booed them, expressing their displeasure with their respective performances.

“Those boos at Ndombele and Dele were as bad as the Nuno they’re finished,” one football fan said on Twitter.

“Ndombele done at Spurs…. never heard the home crowd boo like that for a player being subbed before,” another added.

“Now can people see why Ndombele is a s**t and has to go, walking off that slowly when losing is a joke as well,” another said.

“Deserved boos; worst signing in terms of value in our history.”

“Ndombele back to Lyon,” one remarked.

While many game viewers agreed with Ndombele’s booing, they were perplexed by Alli’s pelting.

“First the cheers, then the boos,” one inquired.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoo,

“Was Dele Alli getting MASSIVE boos?” someone else wondered.

“The boos are insane!! I’ve never heard anything so loud!!” said another.

“Dele Alli, played out of position and given no support, still came closest for Spurs – was met with boos as he left the pitch,” one person said, vehemently defending the England international.

“Wobble your heads.”

Tottenham fans were furious after their team fell behind in the 33rd minute to the League One minnows.

But their despair turned to joy five minutes later, when Harry Winks put Ndombele and Alli on equal footing.

Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored in the 85th and 88th minutes, respectively, to send Antonio Conte’s side through to the fourth round.

