Booger McFarland has Oklahoma fans enraged tonight.

Booger McFarland has Oklahoma fans furious tonight.

On Wednesday, the Sooners will face Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Oklahoma is hoping to end its wild 2021 season with a win, led by interim head coach Bob Stoops.

Caleb Williams will start for Oklahoma tonight, which caught ESPN college football analyst Caleb Williams off guard.

“Are we surprised Caleb Williams is still wearing this shade of red?” McFarland asked, alluding to the five-star quarterback’s rumored USC transfer.