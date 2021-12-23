Booger McFarland of ESPN names the biggest Pro Bowl snub.

The Pro Bowl lineups for 2021 were revealed on Wednesday.

Shortly after the two rosters were announced, the NFL community weighed in on which players had been overlooked.

The fact that Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons did not make the initial Pro Bowl roster surprised ESPN analyst Booger McFarland.

In his third season with the Titans, Simmons has been outstanding.

The Mississippi State product has 49 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and six pass deflections in 14 games.

“So many guys had really good seasons,” McFarland said. “I know I’m biased, but damn how Jeffery Simmons doesn’t make the Pro Bowl is beyond me.”

“I mean, dude, he’s been in charge.”

