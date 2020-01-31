Bookmakers ‘break 3pm blackout rules by live streaming top European games online’

The Football Association are set to investigate alleged breaches by betting websites of the 3pm football broadcasting blackout, according to the i.

During the 1960s, clubs were persuaded to introduce rules to prevent the live screening of football matches between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays in a bid to protect attendances at lower league games.

Yet bet365, Paddy Power and Ladbrokes made live streams of matches in the Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 available on their websites and mobile apps during the blackout.

Among games customers could watch was the top-billed La Liga clash between Valencia and Barcelona, while at one point the FA Cup clash between Burnley and Norwich was also advertised among other British matches before being taken down.

UEFA’s Article 48 offers countries the option of nominating a broadcasting blackout spot, but only two other countries – Scotland and Montenegro – continue to follow these regulations.

Although less matches are now played on Saturday afternoons, in the UK it remains illegal to broadcast any match during those times.

This is just the latest controversy to befall betting companies and the FA after it was revealed bookmakers had agreed a £750million deal, through sporting rights agency IMG, to broadcast games on their sites to punters who had placed bets.

The companies eventually climbed down and agreed to make the games free-to-stream after a strong backlash.

Sports minister Nigel Adams has also pledged a review into the links between football and gambling sites after concerns were raised over the dependency of the game on bookmakers.