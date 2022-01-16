Bordeaux are interested in Newcastle defender Fabian Schar, while Eddie Howe is interested in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Bordeaux are interested in signing Newcastle defender Fabian Schar, while Eddie Howe is interested in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Bordeaux are reportedly interested in signing Swiss defender Fabian Schar.

The 30-year-old defender is a regular for Newcastle, but the Ligue 1 side wants to sign him full-time and on a long-term deal.

The Geordies aren’t in a hurry to get rid of Schar, but they might make a deal before the window closes.

Schar’s contract will expire in the summer, so terms can be worked out now.

They’d like to bring him on board right away, but there’ll be a small fee.

Bordeaux is fighting for survival, and if Schar stays with Newcastle in the summer, the opportunity may be lost.

Eddie Howe is on the lookout for a new centre-back and has his eye on Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth, where he used to play.

And a slew of names have been linked with a move to Newcastle, which is known for its wealth.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

According to reports, the Magpies will have to break their transfer record in order to sign Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

They have been pursuing the Dutch centre-back for some time, and if they are to land him, they will have to spend a lot of their newly acquired Saudi cash.

Last week, Lille turned down the Toon’s £30 million offer, despite Eddie Howe’s desire to strengthen his shaky defense.

After that, the deal was said to be off.

According to the Telegraph, it isn’t completely dead in the water.

The asking price for this window has been set at £46 million by Lille.

That’s £6 million more than the Toon paid for current record signing Joelinton, who cost £40 million.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.