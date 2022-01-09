Boreham Wood’s players sing “Teenage Dirtbag” in the dressing room after a shock FA Cup victory.

Boreham Wood players sing “Teenage Dirtbag” in the dressing room after a surprising FA Cup victory.

With a 2-0 win over League One side AFC Wimbledon, Boreham Wood have qualified for the FA Cup Fourth Round.

The non-league club won thanks to goals from Tyrone Marsh and Adrian Clifton.

The victory was made even sweeter by the fact that manager Luke Garrard also played for Wimbledon.

Following that, the celebrations in the dressing room were CRAZY.

While spraying water and what appears to be champagne on each other, the players and staff sang Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag as a group.

“I’m on top of the world,” manager Gerrard said after the victory.

“I’m looking forward to tonight, and I’m sure the players are as well, but I have no idea when the fourth round draw will be.”

“Today, I was extremely proud of them.”

I know it’s cliche, but I can’t stop thinking about Wealdstone on Tuesday.”

Mark Robinson, the manager of the Dons, was dissatisfied with his young team.

Robinson claims that some of his players “went off and did their own thing,” which he will have to address.

“The last thing we needed was to concede an early goal,” Robinson said of the loss.

“They were extremely well organized, and we lacked the necessary craft and cunning to produce enough, which was disappointing.”

“A couple of players went off and did their own thing, which is something that can happen when you’re young and something that I need to talk to them about.”

“They, on the other hand, have experienced players who knew what they were doing.”