Boris Becker claims US Open should be cancelled because of severity of coronavirus pandemic

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Boris Becker has called for the US Open to be cancelled in response to the severity of the coronavirus crisis in New York.

The US Tennis Association are expected to rule on the feasibility of the tournament by June, but given its location in the worst-hit city in the world it is becoming ever more unlikely that it can go ahead on its set dates of August 24 to September 13.

Becker, the 1989 champion, has previously advocated proceeding as a means of protecting the livelihoods of lower-ranked players.

But in a sharp change of view, he said: ‘It’s the only Grand Slam still standing, but New York was pretty much the worst city hit by the virus a couple of weeks ago.

‘I don’t think it would be wise to have a tournament there.’

Becker has also backed Roger Federer’s suggestion for a merger between male and female tours.

While the proposal would appear to have only a limited chance of navigating the minefield of tennis politics, Becker believes it could strengthen the sport at a time when it faces major financial challenges.

He said: ‘I think we are having a moment in crisis in tennis. Apart from the top 75 men and women, the rest of the professional players need their weekly pay cheque, they need their prize money. The fact is they can’t play, they can’t even go to a club and give lessons.

‘Roger Federer started the ball rolling with his splendid idea of joining forces and I think Rafa Nadal agrees.

‘Just think of the equal prize money we have in the majors. You know men and women earn the same which I don’t think is happening in every sport. We are always progressive about going with the times, with equal rights, certainly on the tennis court.

‘So a joint organisation – the ATP and WTA – would be the next step. Once we get out of the tunnel, the new normal will be different. We still lie in a position to control the future if we get together and work together.’

Becker, who was speaking in his capacity as a Laureus sport-for-good ambassador, added: ‘Life as we know it has changed since the coronavirus lockdown happened, since this pandemic reached our shores. I have lived in the United Kingdom for a long time, and this is frightening.

‘I’ve never seen a situation like this before. We live in a tough world right now. More than ever I am committed to the work of Laureus and I do whatever I can.’