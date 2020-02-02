Borja Baston seals Aston Villa move from Swansea as striker agrees short-term deal

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Spanish forward Borja Baston on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The forward was at Swansea for the first half of the campaign but has signed at Villa Park after completing a medical on deadline day..

Villa boss Dean Smith said on Thursday that he was desperate to add another striker before the window closed following the £8.5million signing of Mbwana Samatta from Genk earlier this month.

Baston will provide competition for Samatta and youngster Keinan Davis, and is well-known to the club’s Spanish sporting director Suso.

He was also instrumental in the loan signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan.

If the Baston deal is finalised, it will be Villa’s fourth signing of the window following the arrivals of Samatta, Reina and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater.