Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Cologne: Jadon Sancho strikes as hosts complete emphatic victory

Erling Braut Haaland continued his electric start to life with Borussia Dortmund by netting twice after coming off the bench to help his new club record an emphatic win at home to Cologne in the Bundesliga.

Raphael Guerreiro put the hosts ahead from Jadon Sancho’s cut-back after just one minute before Marco Reus doubled the lead after half an hour.

Sancho and Haaland’s brace put the game beyond doubt in the second half, with Mark Uth scoring a consolation for the visitors, leaving Dortmund third in the Bundesliga table and four points from the summit.

He’s done it AGAIN! 🤯

Håland makes that look easy. It’s not.

5️⃣ goals for Dortmund and he hasn’t even played 90 minutes of football for them yet! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qxe7r9tUvF

The Norwegian teenager, a January signing from Red Bull Salzburg, now has five goals in just 60 minutes of action for his new club after a 20-minute hat-trick on debut at Augsburg.

While the 19-year-old ensured Dortmund finished strongly, it was Portuguese winger Guerreiro who set them off well with a fine finish from inside the box after good work from Sancho.

Captain Reus raced onto a simple ball down the middle and converted calmly on the half-hour mark as the hosts made short work of newly-promoted Cologne. The referee awarded the goal after a VAR review having initially disallowed it for offside.

Just three minutes after the restart, Sancho added his 11th of the season and eighth in his last eight games with a fine finish inside the area.

Cologne did not give up the fight and Mark Uth was on hand to convert a superb volley from a tight angle but it would prove to be a consolation with just over 20 minutes left to play.

Having been introduced for a second substitute appearance on 65 minutes, Haaland then took centre stage in memorable fashion.

Firstly he showed his poacher’s instinct by tapping in from a rebound after 77 minutes to continue his hot streak since his £18million move.

His second and Dortmund’s fifth was all about timing and pace as he raced onto fellow substitute Mahmoud Dahoud’s ball behind the defence.

Having rounded keeper Timo Horn, Haaland was forced wide to the right of the goal, but took a touch and swept home left-footed from a narrow angle.

While Dortmund are firmly back in the title race and four points from the Bundesliga summit, Cologne sit three points from the relegation play-off places with their main rivals for the drop in action this weekend.