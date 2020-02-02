Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Union Berlin: Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland on target in rout

Borussia Dortmund remain three points adrift of the Bundesliga summit after two starlets helped fire the title hopefuls to an emphatic victory against Union Berlin.

Jadon Sancho netted Dortmund’s opener on 13 minutes, after the England international combined with Raphael Guerreiro before ghosting inside and firing home a deflected strike.

And another wonderkid doubled the hosts’ tally, with Erling Braut Haaland netting his sixth Bundesliga goal. The Norwegian starlet latched on to Julian Brandt’s delivery inside the box and coolly converted beyond Rafal Gikiewicz.

The ever-dangerous Haaland then won the hosts a penalty after skipping around Gikiewicz and being brought down by the stopper.

Marco Reus ensured a spot on the score sheet after converting the spot kick into the bottom right corner.

And Axel Witsel further bolstered Dortmund’s tally for the afternoon, with the Belgian midfielder latching on to Sancho’s pull-back inside the box and firing high into the roof of the net.

There was even time for Haaland to extend his formidable scoring record since moving to the Bundesliga, after the 19-year-old netted his seventh goal late on with only his eighth shot for Dortmund.