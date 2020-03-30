Borussia Dortmund: BVB fans freak out – ZDF announces …

The last cup winners from 2012 – alongside Marcel Schmelzer: Mats Hummels and Lukas Piszczek are still and again active at Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund. What a great surprise! The ZDF redeems the fans of Borussia Dortmund.

No BVB, no stadium visit, no derby: the fans of Borussia Dortmund currently have to be very strong like all other fans on the planet – with the exception of Belarus. But there is a little ray of hope.

The ZDF shows classics of football history in order to bridge the free time. Dortmund fans will particularly love this game:

Legendary: Moritz Leitner waves the BVB flag at the marathon fire. Photo: imago images / Contrast

From now on, you can recall May 12, 2012 – the day that Borussia Dortmund triumphed 5-2 over FC Bayern Munich, making the double from the championship and cup perfect.

We remember Philipp Lahm’s quote afterwards: “If you look at the 90 minutes, we were the better team. “

Borussia Dortmund: fans freak out – ZDF announces cup sensation

Free and in full length, accompanied by the original comment by Béla Réthy, BVB fans see three goals by Robert Lewandowski in black and yellow dress. At that time, the Bayern axis from Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery was also unable to put a stop to Borussia.

More sports topics:

If you want to watch the game again, just click >> here <<. Under the heading “Classics from the Archive” you will also find a legendary cup game by the unloved neighborhood neighbor Schalke 04 on the ZDF website. The Royal Blues won 6: 6 against Bayern in the 1984 DFB Cup semi-final – Olaf Thon scored three times.

Even if a little nostalgic enthusiasm is sometimes good: fans are eagerly awaiting the return of live football to the German stadiums. It could take a few weeks before this happens. The DFL has just extended the Bundesliga break. Here all information >>>

League break until May or June?

On March 24, the DFL Presidium decided to propose to the General Meeting on March 31 that the break in the Bundesliga be extended until April 30. Experts agree, however, that the DFL will continue to discuss and the ball in the Bundesliga will be at least until the end of May.

Season break?

Some virologists believe that games cannot be played until the end of the year. They think that the ball should only roll again in the coming year. Her argument: Even if the games were played against a ghost backdrop, many fans would meet in private to watch the games together. This behavior would encourage the virus to spread again.

What happens if the season ends?

If the season were actually to be stopped, some crucial questions would immediately arise: Would the 2019/20 season be canceled and start again later? Or would an end of the season only result in an extremely long pause?

What about other sports?

In Formula 1, the first races of the season were canceled. As things stand, it would start in Canada in June. The world of tennis is also feeling the effects of the corona crisis. The French Open has already been canceled, and Wimbledon is on the brink. In addition, the Olympic Games were postponed to 2021.

Prominent infected people in Germany

In Germany, several celebrities have already been infected with the corona virus. Finally, the Chancellor even had to be quarantined. However, Angela Merkel’s two tests were negative.

Spring Olympics?

The organizers of the Olympic Games are currently discussing options for a spring event. Many soccer teams will not like this very much. Because some teams would have to park players for the soccer tournament at Olympia. It could be particularly hard for Liverpool FC. Jürgen Klopp’s team will probably have to park his two striker stars Mo Salah and Sadio Mané for the Africa Cup from January to February. Salah and Egypt are also part of the Olympics.

Major event in summer

Almost all major sporting events were canceled in summer 2020. In addition to the European Football Championship and Olympia, the French Open are also canceled. The only hope for sports fans would be the Tour de France.

The biggest bike race in the world is supposed to take place now. The tour would start in Nice on 27 June.

Transfer report shocked BVB fans

In the middle of the Corona crisis things get even thicker for Borussia Dortmund fans: A transfer report from England shocked the fans. It’s about the possible switch from offensive jewel Jadon Sancho. An English club is pretty sure they can sign the winger – this summer. Here more >>> (the)