Borussia Dortmund: cup hammer! ZDF drops bomb

Dortmund. The fans of Borussia Dortmund go through difficult times in the Corona crisis. But now there is finally good news.

For two weeks now, BVB supporters have had to do without games from their heart club. The next game from Borussia Dortmund and the other Bundesliga clubs will probably only take place in a few weeks.

Borussia Dortmund: fans freak out – ZDF announces cup sensation

But despite the break in all competitions, BVB fans are now not watching the tube. The ZDF bridges the game-free time with classics from the archive.

Dortmund fans will particularly enjoy playing a game: From now on they can recall May 12, 2012 – the day on which Borussia Dortmund triumphed 5-2 over FC Bayern Munich, making the double from the championship and cup perfect.

Free and in full length, accompanied by the original comment by Béla Réthy, BVB fans see three goals by Robert Lewandowski in black and yellow dress. At that time, the Bayern axis from Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery could not put a stop to Borussia.

———-

More sports topics:

Haaland consultant irritates fans of Borussia Dortmund: “It is true that Erling …”

Fight for number 1 – will this keeper become the new Schubert competitor?

———-

If you want to watch the game again, just click >> here <<. Under the heading “Classics from the Archive” you will also find a legendary cup game by the unloved neighborhood neighbor Schalke 04 on the ZDF website. The Royal Blues won 6: 6 against Bayern in the 1984 DFB Cup semi-final – Olaf Thon scored three times.

Even if a little nostalgic enthusiasm is sometimes good: fans are eagerly awaiting the return of live football to the German stadiums. It could take a few weeks before this happens. The DFL has just extended the Bundesliga break. Here all information >>>

League break until May or June?

On March 24, the DFL Presidium decided to propose to the General Meeting on March 31 that the break in the Bundesliga be extended until April 30. Experts agree, however, that the DFL will continue to discuss and the ball in the Bundesliga will be at least until the end of May.

Season break?

Some virologists believe that games cannot be played until the end of the year. They think that the ball should only roll again in the coming year. Her argument: Even if the games were played against a ghost backdrop, many fans would meet in private to watch the games together. This behavior would encourage the virus to spread again. (the)