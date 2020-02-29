Borussia Dortmund: Lucien Favre puts Erling Haaland on the bank – Bundesliga

Lineup hammer at Borussia Dortmund!

According to BILD information, coach Lucien Favre (62) has decided against Erling Haaland (19) in the game against Freiburg (today, 3:30 p.m.). The super striker (nine goals in six Bundesliga games) is currently only on the bench!

In the run-up to the game, Favre had already said: “I don’t know whether we will play with the same team or even rotate. Gladbach, Paris and Schalke are coming in a week, so you can already think about it. ”

One reason for Favre’s surprising decision is that Haaland was absent from training during the week due to a gastrointestinal infection. For him, Thorgan Hazard (26) could take the lead.