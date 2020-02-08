Borussia Dortmund manager does not want to throw star Erling Haaland into starting line-up

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre does not want to throw star striker Erling Haaland into the starting line-up despite his impressive form.

The 19-year-old, who made the move to the Bundesliga outfit during the winter transfer window in a £17million deal, has notched an impressive eight goals in just four appearances.

But Favre has conceded he will manage his game time due to his young age and for fear of injuries.

‘As I said, I am the first one to [know whether to]let him play from the beginning,’ he said.

‘You don’t know his fitness like I do. So, we have to be careful. We have to be reasonable.

‘Of course, I would like to let him play all games, but we still have to be careful with him sometimes.

‘He is 19 years old and I speak about the pre-season and old injuries. We have to be reasonable.’

Dortmund visit Bayer Leverkusen in the league on Saturday evening as they mount their title challenge.

Favre’s side are currently three points off Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and two points off second-placed RB Leipzig.