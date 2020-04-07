Borussia Dortmund set up treatment centre inside Signal Iduna Park to help fight coronavirus

Borussia Dortmund have transformed the North Stand of their Signal Iduna Park stadium into a coronavirus treatment centre.

The football season has been suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of the virus and Dortmund have given up one section of the largest stadium in Germany to test and treat suspected COVID-19 patients.

Pictures show one member of staff wearing a protective uniform including gloves and a mask surrounded by medical equipment set up in the concourse.

Another image displays multiple chairs in one chamber of the 81,000 capacity stadium, each separated by at least two metres to practice social distancing.

The Bundesliga club revealed on Friday that they will work in cooperation with the local health authority (KVWL).

Having played 25 of the scheduled 34 league games this season, Dortmund stand second in the league table, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.