Borussia Dortmund sign ex-Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on £21m permanent deal from Juventus

Borussia Dortmund have made Emre Can’s loan move from Juventus permanent just 18 days after the midfielder joined the Germans on loan.

Dortmund agreed to a fee of £21million, with the 26-year-old contracted until 2024.

Can made his debut in a 4-3 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen but scored a stunning 30-yard goal earlier in the match.

The midfielder left Liverpool for Turin on a free transfer in 2018 but the signings of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey last summer brought fresh competition for places.

The German international had been linked with a move to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United and Everton in January before making an initial loan switch to Dortmund.

But the club decided to make the move permanent with Can impressing during his three outings.

Title-chasers Dortmund are currently four points behind leaders Bayern Munich after finishing second last season.

Can played for their rivals from 2011 to 2013 before spending a year at Leverkusen.

He then made the move to Anfield in 2014, linking up with Brendan Rodgers before Jurgen Klopp took over a year later.