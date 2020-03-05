Borussia Dortmund ‘slap £120million price tag on Jadon Sancho’

Borussia Dortmund have ‘slapped a £120million price tag on Jadon Sancho’ as Premier League giants chase the England star.

The 19-year-old will be allowed to leave the Germans at the end of the season as they look to cash in on the winger who cost them £8million from Manchester City.

Manchester United are understood to be winning the race to sign him and had expected to part with around £100million, breaking their transfer record of £89m spent on Paul Pogba.

But according to German newspaper Bild, Dortmund will be standing their ground over demands for at Least £120million.

The Red Devils will not struggle to agree personal terms for Sancho, which are expected to top £200,000 a week, the Telegraph reports.

Sancho has 14 Bundesliga goals and 14 assists this season and is attracting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, while Manchester City have the right to match any bid.

The Merseyside club are likely to add new attackers in the summer but United are reported to be clear at the head of the pack.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new right winger as he rebuilds his squad – while he is also keen on Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.

Dortmund are thought to be looking for replacements for the coming transfer window, with Sancho’s value likely to rise if he stars for England at the Euros.

Sancho refused to be drawn on his future when he was asked about it at the weekend.

The winger score the only goal of the game as his side beat Freiburg to stay in the title hunt.

He said: ‘I don’t really look at all them things. I just concentrate on my team and take it game by game. That’s the most important thing for me now.’