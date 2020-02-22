Borussia Dortmund vs PSG – Champions League last-16: RECAP

Host commentator

Haaland opened the scoring with a close range strike before Neymar’s equaliser. The striker then scored a brilliant second goal to give Dortmund victory, though the home side will be disappointed to have missed several other good chances.

90 – Sancho makes way for Schmelzer. After an impressive first half he’s faded a little in the second but all in all an impressive display from the winger.

89 – Marco Verratti will miss the second leg after picking up a booking.

86 – That should’ve been game over. Hakimi receives the ball down the right hand side of the box and rifles a shot wide of the left hand post. If he’d kept that on target it could well have been 3-1.

85 – Di Maria has been replaced by Sarabia

82 – That was so close to 2-2. The ball broke to Neymar in the box and he took a touch before firing a left foot shot at goal but it flew just past the left hand post. Dortmund have been warned.

78 – What. A. Goal. Haaland smashes home a 20-yard effort into the top left hand corner to give Dortmund the lead for the second time.

75 – Mbappe drives through the Dortmund defence and slides the ball across goal where Neymar is waiting to side foot home from six yards out.

69 – Hakimi crosses from the right, Guerreiro’s shot is blocked but Haaland pounces on the loose ball and rifles into the roof of the net.

68 – Giovanni Reyna, the son of former US and Manchester City midfielder, Claudio, is on for Dortmund in place of Thorgen Hazard.

68 – Hakimi cuts inside from the right and bends a left foot shot over the bar. Navas’ goal was never in threat but he still dived to make sure.

65 – Mbappe with two chances at goal. Firstly Burki palms away a volley from the Frenchman from an acute angle down the right-hand side of the box. Moments later, Mbappe drills the ball from the exact same position but Burki stands tall and saves well.

64 – He’s scored a lot of goals for Dortmund since joining the club but Haaland needs to improve his game outside of the 18-yard box. The youngster keeps dropping deep to receive the ball but his first touch has let him down multiple times and he looks a little cumbersome in possession with his back to goal.

60 – Neymar has picked up a yellow card after bringing down Witsel. The Brazilian ended up on top of the midfielder and then appeared to put an elbow into his neck. Deliberate? Difficult to tell.

57 – Neymar has made little impact tonight and he’s started to drop very deep to get on the ball and try and make things happen. Several times he’s played balls over the top from the middle of the park in an attempt to carve out an opening.

50 – Haaland disposseses Kimpembe and darts into the area, he tries to cut onto his favoured left foot but Thiago Silva reads it and steals possession.

49 – Can sends Hakimi free down the right, he runs onto the ball and cuts inside but is stopped in his tracks by Navas. Dortmund threatening already…

46 – The second half is underway in Germany…

45 – The half-time whistle blows. After a cagey start, Dortmund took control of the first half, with Sancho at the heart of all their best work. PSG have struggled to get on the ball in midfield, and Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria have seen little of the ball.

36 – PSG lose possession in midfield, Dortmund break and the ball is fed to Sancho down the left hand side of the box. He curls a fine cross onto the head of Haaland but he can only flick it wide. He should’ve done much better.

35 – He’s been quiet so far but Haaland has just had his first sight of goal. The striker lashes a left foot shot goalwards from the edge of the box but he finds the side netting.

27 – Sancho is wreaking havoc here. He picks up the ball on the edge of the box, drops the shoulder and then whips the ball towards the bottom right-hand corner but Navas tips it wide.

25 – Some weaves his magic down the left and than whips a ball into the six-yard box with his left foot but Keylor Navas does really well to get down and claw the ball away from Dortmund feet.

21 – Emre Can has just gone down in the box as he prepared to pull the trigger. He appeals for a penalty but the referee is having none of it. It looked like a fair, clean tackle from Verratti.

15 – Dortmund have just shown their threat on the counter-attack. After a PSG corner was cleared away, Jadon Sancho carried the ball some 60 yards and then fired a 20 yard effort wide of goal. His four team-mates in advanced positions weren’t too happy…

10 – That wasn’t far away. Neymar gets it up and over the wall but there isn’t enough whip on his effort to curl it back into the top right-hand corner. Good effort, though.

10 – Free-kick for PSG, 20 yards from goal, to the right of centre. Neymar and Di Maria stood over it…

4 – No action of note so far but PSG are looking to win the ball high up the pitch. A couple of Dortmund passes have sold their man short and PSG have been there to pounce. Cagey opening.

1 – We’re off and underway in Germany, the atmosphere is electric…

For all of their riches and dominance of Ligue 1, PSG are yet to win the Champions League – could this be their year at last? Check out our analysis…

Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland will make his first Champions League appearance for Borussia Dortmund tonight having made a blistering start to life at the club.

The 19-year-old has scored nine goals in his first six games for Dortmund and will fancy his chances of adding to that incredible tally tonight…

PSG (4-3-3)

K. Navas, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Silva, Meunier, Gueye, Marquinhos, Verratti, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Subs: Kehrer, Cavani, Rico, Icardi, Sarabia, Draxler, Kouassi

🚨 Our Starting XI against PSG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uW1GHfqpK4

Good evening, what a night of football we’ve got in store for you as Borussia Dortmund host PSG in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Both teams scored four goals in their league games at the weekend – could we be in for more goals tonight?

Borussia Dortmund host Paris Saint-Germain in their first Champions League last-16 encounter at Westfalenstadion this evening.

The French giants will be searching for Champions League glory in 2020 as they look to avoid a repeat of last season, which saw Man United overcome a two-goal deficit at Parc des Princes to progress to the next stage.

Lucien Favre’s side will be looking to his young talent Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland to match the firepower of PSG’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in what will be a closely fought last-16 tie.

Sportsmail’s Nathan Salt will provide live Champions League coverage of BVB vs PSG including score, lineups and build-up.