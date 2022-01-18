Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the German Cup by second-tier minnows St Pauli, leaving Erling Haaland and his teammates stunned.

Borussia Dortmund were dumped out of the German Cup by second-tier minnows St Pauli, leaving Erling Haaland and his teammates stunned.

St Pauli shocked ERLING Haaland and Jude Bellingham by knocking holders Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup.

Bundesliga 2 leaders St Pauli pulled off one of their greatest ever victories, overshadowing the transfer saga involving Dortmund’s two superstars.

Manchester United and City’s Haaland did score a penalty, but Bellingham collapsed to the ground at the final whistle, his head bowed in disbelief at the 2-1 last-16 defeat.

Cologne, Dortmund’s top-flight rival, was eliminated on penalties by Hamburg, a second-tier side.

Dortmund, on the other hand, fielded a very strong team, in contrast to Cologne.

Togo striker Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo Togo To

Dortmund fought back immediately, with home keeper Dennis Smarsch saving Thorgan Hazard’s one-on-one effort and a firm shot from Marco Reus.

As the visitors stepped up the tempo even more against a team that had gone winless in their previous three games, Haaland shone brightly.

Early in the second period, however, St Pauli made a dramatic comeback.

Gregor Kobel of Dortmund stopped Austrian striker Guido Burgstaller’s header from a corner.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

On 58 minutes, however, St Pauli’s momentum was lost when Jakov Medic handled in his own box, allowing Haaland to respond with a spot-kick.

Dortmund sprinted forward in search of a draw.

St Pauli held on for a famous victory thanks to meek efforts from Bellingham and Donyell Malen.

At the very least, it diverts attention away from Haaland’s claims that Dortmund is pressuring him to make a decision on his future.

The second-placed Bundesligsa side retaliated, saying the Norwegian’s remarks had caught them off guard.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.