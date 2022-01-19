Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the German Cup by second-tier side St Pauli, leaving Erling Haaland and his teammates stunned.

St Pauli stunned ERLING HAALAND and Jude Bellingham by knocking out holders Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

Dortmund’s two most sought-after stars were powerless to stop the second-tier side from achieving one of their greatest victories.

Haaland, a Manchester United and City target, did score a penalty consolation, but Bellingham collapsed to the ground at the final whistle, holding his head in disbelief at the 2-1 last-16 loss.

Cologne, Dortmund’s top-flight rival, was eliminated on penalties by Hamburg, a second-tier side.

In contrast to Cologne, Dortmund, the five-time cup winners, fielded a strong team.

For St Pauli’s fourth-minute opener, Togo striker Etienne Amenyido tucked home Marcel Hartel’s close-in cut-back.

As Dortmund attempted to retaliate, home goalkeeper Dennis Smarsch foiled Thorgan Hazard and Marco Reus.

And Haaland was on fire as the visitors cranked up the tempo even more against a team that had gone winless in their previous three games.

In the 40th minute, Axel Witsel’s own goal doubled St Pauli’s lead.

On 58 minutes, St Pauli’s momentum was snatched away when Jakov Medic handled in his own box, allowing Haaland to respond with a spot-kick.

Dortmund surged forward in search of an equalizer.

St Pauli held on for a famous victory thanks to meek efforts from Bellingham and Donyell Malen.

It diverts attention away from Haaland’s claims that Dortmund is pressuring him to make a decision about his future.

The second-placed Bundesligsa team retaliated, saying the Norwegian’s remarks had caught them off guard.

