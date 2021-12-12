Borussia Dortmund wins 3-1 against Wolfsburg, with Haaland scoring his first goal since returning from injury.

Borussia Dortmund defeated Wolfsburg 3-1, with Haaland scoring after returning from injury.

The Norwegian striker is back in action, having scored 50 goals in 50 league games.

In a Saturday German Bundesliga match, Borussia Dortmund defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 on the road, with victors’ Norwegian star Erling Haaland scoring a second-half goal after returning from a hip injury.

At the Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg took an early lead when Dutch forward Wout Weghorst scored a close-range goal with his chest after a right-wing cross from Ridle Baku.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund was fouled in the box.

In the 35th minute, Emre Can successfully converted a penalty.

The first half ended with a 1-1 tie.

Donyell Malen fired outside the area past Wolfsburg goalkeeper Pavao Pervan in the 55th minute to give Borussia Dortmund the lead.

Haaland came on as a late substitute after a month-long hip flexor injury.

The Norwegian forward entered the game in minute 73 and scored eight minutes later to make the score 3-1.

He tapped the ball with his left foot after Julian Brandt whipped in a cross in the 81st minute of the match.

Since January 2020, Haaland has scored 50 goals in 50 Bundesliga games.

He became the youngest and quickest Bundesliga player to reach this milestone at the age of 21 years, four months, and six days, according to the German league.

Haaland has scored 10 goals in seven league games this season.

Borussia Dortmund, the league’s leading team, has 30 points in 13 games and is in a tight race with Bayern Munich for second place.

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich is currently facing Arminia Bielefeld.

With 20 points, Wolfsburg was in seventh place in the league.

On Saturday, December 1, Borussia Dortmund will host Bayern Munich in a crucial “Der Klassiker” (The Classic) at Signal Iduna Park.

