Borussia Mönchengladbach: Denis Zakaria threatens season off – Bundesliga

Shock message for Bundesliga fourth Gladbach!

The Bundesliga has not yet started again after the Corona break. Midfield star Denis Zakaria (23) is facing the end of the season.

According to information from SPORT BILD, Gladbacher’s knee injury is more severe than initially thought. Zakaria had injured her knee in the league game on March 7 against BVB (1: 2) after a serious collision with his keeper Yann Sommer (31). After the crash, he was already missing in the ghost game against Cologne (2-1). According to a club spokesman, the Swiss has not been taking part in the current training program for around a week, and is being examined on an ongoing basis.

If the league continues with ghost games in May, Borussia will definitely have to do without its driver – in all likelihood probably until the end of the season. The ball has been at a standstill in the Bundesliga since mid-March. Zakaria was initially able to recover and said for two weeks: “It feels good.” Now the setback.

Also bitter for Marco Rose (43). Zakaria was one of the top performers of the strong Gladbach team this season. At “Sky”, the Gladbach coach recently said: “Teams that have had problems get one or two injured back. We can possibly benefit from Denis Zakaria being able to play again. ”

Now the hope for the “Zak” comeback has burst …