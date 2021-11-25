Both Ralf Rangnick and Ed Woodward could be offered Man United consulting jobs next summer.

Both Ralf Rangnick and Ed Woodward may be offered Man Utd consulting jobs next summer.

Rangnick has demanded a bigger role in Manchester United’s transformation ahead of his expected appointment as interim manager.

Ralf Rangnick is set to take over as Manchester United’s interim coach, but he is only interested in the position because of the long-term opportunities available.

United are in advanced talks with the former Stuttgart, Schalke, and RB Leipzig coach about taking over as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s temporary replacement until the end of the season, according to sources, as the club looks for a permanent replacement, with Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunner to take over next summer.

Rangnick, on the other hand, is said to be open to such a deal if there is a role for him elsewhere in the club’s structure after a permanent manager is appointed, with United willing to offer him a two-year consultancy position once his interim coaching duties are completed.

Rangnick’s departure from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was hired as manager of sports and development in July, is the only remaining stumbling block.

Rangnick prefers being able to make changes to a club’s structure, such as the academy setup or transfer market operations.

In his role as director of football, he assisted coaches in revolutionizing RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig, transforming Leipzig from a team playing regional football in Germany’s fourth tier to a top side in the Bundesliga.

During Rangnick’s time as head of sport and development for Red Bull, where he oversaw the development of all the brand’s clubs around the world, Solskjaer and some United executives visited Salzburg and Leipzig to see how they operate.

They were impressed by the philosophy he was able to instill, as well as the longevity of his high-intensity style of play, which he insisted on at Leipzig.

Rangnick has influenced the coaching styles of Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann, and Thomas Tuchel, among others.

Rangnick has been on United director of football John Murtough’s radar for some time, based on several meetings with the 63-year-old, I understand.

Beyond this season, the role will be to assist and advise Murtough.

Rangnick, on the other hand, is likely to be hands-on.

