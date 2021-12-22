Boubacar Kamara, a transfer target for Manchester United, has rejected a new contract with Marseilles and could move to Old Trafford in January.

Boubacar Kamara, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, is said to be refusing to agree to new terms with Marseille.

The Frenchman’s contract impasse opens the door to a January departure.

According to L’Équipe, Marseille’s offer would have made Kamara the club’s highest earner.

Marseille, on the other hand, wants Kamara to change his agent, as they did with fellow midfielder Valentin Rongier.

If the situation does not improve, Manchester United and other clubs will be able to agree a pre-contract with the 22-year-old from January 1.

And, at this point, it appears that a departure is more likely.

In recent weeks, tensions between the player and the club have risen.

Following Marseille’s Europa League loss to Galatasaray, the club allegedly attempted to persuade the player to speak to the media about his contract dispute.

Kamara, on the other hand, did not show up for the press conference.

Four days later, Kamara would face the press, but no comment on his future was made.

Pablo Longoria, the club’s president, is optimistic that the hot prospect will stay.

