Bournemouth accept latest Sheff Utd bid for keeper Ramsdale

Bournemouth have accepted an £18.5 million bid from Sheff Utd for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to TalkSport.

The Yorkshire club had a bid of around £12 million rejected last week and have now come forward with a bigger offer.

Bournemouth have accepted, meaning personal terms must now be agreed before the transfer can go ahead.

The 22-year-old looks set to become Sheff Utd’s new number one after impressing during his time with the Cherries.

He will replace Dean Henderson, who recently returned to Man Utd to rival David De Gea for the goalkeeping position.

The Blades have previously expressed their interest in re-signing Henderson, although Ed Woodward is adamant on keeping him at Old Trafford.

Ramsdale is a promising young shot-stopper and former England U21 international. He cemented his place as Bournemouth’s first choice ahead of Artur Boruc in the most recent campaign.

Ramsdale was relegated with the Cherries as they finished 18th in the league on 34 points. However, the player was one of their best performers.

He looks set to join defender Nathan Ake in leaving the Vitality Stadium following their relegation.

It’s believed Ramsdale could perform well behind a more reliable defence. The Blades’ backline has excelled in recent seasons and are key to Chris Wilder’s success.

Ramsdale graduated from Sheff Utd’s academy in 2014 but failed to play for the side’s first team. He signed for Bournemouth in 2017 for a reported £1 million and was soon loaned out to Chesterfield.

After returning from successful loan spells, Eddie Howe quickly put his trust in the young keeper and was rewarded with convincing displays.

Ramsdale will now join fellow Blades goalkeepers Simon Moore and Michael Verrips at Bramall Lane.

The young keeper is Wilder’s first big money signing this transfer window.

They’ve already signed Wes Foderingham on a free transfer from Rangers. The club has released Jack Rodwell, Phil Jagielka and Leon Clarke after the players failed to play regularly.

