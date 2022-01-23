Bournemouth are interested in signing Andy Carroll for their promotion push, but Premier League Burnley are still interested if the striker leaves Reading.

Bournemouth are interested in signing Andy Carroll as part of their promotion push, but Premier League Burnley are still interested if the striker leaves Reading.

If Andy Carroll leaves Reading, Bournemouth are planning a late bid for him.

On a short-term deal with the Royals, Carroll scored twice in eight games.

Carroll’s contract expired last week, and the Cherries, who are chasing promotion, want to keep him around for the rest of the season.

Reading, who are subject to transfer restrictions, cannot match Bournemouth’s wage package.

They might also offer a promotion bonus to entice the former Newcastle and Liverpool player.

Carroll, 33, has also been linked with Premier League strugglers Burnley, but Sean Dyche, the Clarets’ manager, has yet to commit.

Scott Parker wanted Kieffer Moore from Championship rivals Cardiff at the start of the season.

However, the cost of the Wales international is prohibitive, and Carroll would be an excellent substitute.

Last week, Reading were optimistic that the striker would extend his contract at Madejski Stadium.

“It’s a technical issue in terms of his contract expiring today, but that doesn’t mean he’ll leave,” manager Veljko Paunovic said after Carroll scored against Middlesbrough.

“His contributions during his time with us will open doors for him.”

“However, during my conversation with him, I only got the impression that he wants to stay with us.”

However, as a free agent, the towering forward can now listen to offers from the Vitality Stadium.

