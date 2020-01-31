Bournemouth vs Arsenal – FA Cup fourth round: Live score and updates

Bournemouth host Arsenal this evening in the final FA Cup fourth round clash, with the visitors aiming to challenge for their first piece of silverware under boss Mikel Arteta.

Tonight’s hosts recently beat Brighton at Vitality Stadium in a crucial Premier League relegation scrap, while Arsenal battled back to claim an invaluable point against Chelsea in their quest for the top four.

The Gunners will face Eddie Howe’s men for the first time in this competition, with the London giants having won eight of their last 11 meetings against the Cherries – their last visit resulting in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang securing a point.

Sportsmail‘s DANIEL DAVIS will provide live coverage of the FA Cup tie on the South Coast, including score, lineups and all the build-up.

MATT BARLOW AT VITALITY STADIUM: Mikel Arteta found his second bite at the Cherries to be sweeter as his young Arsenal side progressed in the FA Cup.

Arteta started his managerial career against Bournemouth with a draw on Boxing Day.

Thirty two days later and he was back beside the seaside to see goals by Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah secure a fifth round date along the coast at Portsmouth.

After 100 minutes, it is Arsenal who progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup!

An enthralling clash on the South Coast burst into life after just five minutes, with Bukayo Saka thundering home from a tight angle to hand the Gunners the lead. Eddie Nketiah then swept home from close range to double their lead.

Bournemouth certainly improved after the break, but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Sam Surridge prodded in a late consolation for the top flight strugglers, but Arsenal held on during ten minutes of stoppage time to set up a trip to third tier Portsmouth.

90+9min: Martinez punches clear a delivery superbly, and Cook, poised on the edge of the box, controls well but blazes over the crossbar.

90+8min: Surridge is booked after clipping Guendouzi.

90+6min: Bournemouth once again pump the ball forward, but Cook is penalised for catching Ceballos as the Spaniard looked to hook clear.

90+5min: VAR have just checked for a potential offside, but the goal stands!

90+3min: The hosts have drawn a late goal back! Francis’ cross is inviting and finds its way to Surridge, who sweeps beyond Martinez and into the bottom corner. Surely not?

90+3min: Arsenal work the ball to Guendouzi 25 yards from goal, but the midfielder rifles a powerful effort over the top.

90+1min: Willock is replaced by Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Xhaka is shown a yellow card for delaying taking an Arsenal free-kick.

90min: There will be EIGHT additional minutes.

89min: Wilson races to the byline and searches for Surridge inside the box, but Arsenal hack clear before the striker, recently on loan with Swansea, could shoot.

88min: Solanke, who has struggled to impose himself on the Arsenal defence, is replaced by Surridge.

87min: Ceballos’ pass from deep carves open the Bournemouth back line, but Saka’s cross from the left is swept clear by the sliding Cook.

86min: The Arsenal travelling support are in fine voice as their side edge closer to a fifth round tie with Portsmouth. Ceballos’ corner a few moments ago was glanced clear, and Sam Surridge is about to be brought on by the hosts.

83min: Both players will carry on, and there is set to be a hefty amount of additional time after the 90 minutes have been played.

81min: Gosling shoots from distance, but the strike takes a wicked deflection and fizzes just over the crossbar. Fraser’s corner is cleared, with Steve Cook and Sokratis grounded after challenging for the header. Both sets of physios are on again.

80min: Gosling plays the ball through for the run of Solanke, but the former Liverpool striker is unable to fashion a shooting opportunity. Saka and Gosling had collided just as the through pass was made, but both players are back on their feet.

78min: Bournemouth almost gift their opponents a third! The hosts once again look to build up play from the back, but Steve Cook, unaware of Travers’ position behind him, plays a truly horrendous pass that rolls inches wide of the net.

75min: Harry Wilson is replaced by Callum Wilson, and Simpson makes way for Francis.

Bellerin is currently receiving treatment after landing heavily following a collision with Simpson.

73min: Bournemouth play out from the back under pressure, but Solanke’s poor touch in midfield is punished and Arsenal regain possession. Simon Francis is also about to be thrown on.

70min: Willock’s cross towards Nketiah is cleared by Ake on the penalty spot. Callum Wilson is set to be introduced shortly for the hosts.

68min: Pepe makes way for Dani Ceballos.

66min: Martinez gets away with it! A corner for the hosts is lofted towards Simpson, but the defender nods wide of an open target after the Arsenal stopper had rushed out and miscued his punch.

65min: Fraser’s corner is inviting but Sokratis clears well. At the other end, Pepe looked to race beyond Bournemouth’s covering players on the counter, but is tackled superbly at the last second.

63min: Cook does well to slalom between the Arsenal midfielders, with Wilson soon receiving the ball. The wideman is fouled, with Bournemouth working the free kick short. The hosts are patient in possession and eventually win a corner through Smith.

61min: Mustafi is indeed replaced by Holding. It appeared that the centre back had landed heavily on his left ankle following the collision with Martinez.

59min: Mustafi appears to be in a lot of discomfort after being clattered by his own goalkeeper. Rob Holding will come on soon to replace him, with the stretcher brought on to the field.

57min: Gosling exacts some revenge on Guendouzi, much to the amusement of those from the south coast. Martinez and Mustafi then struggle to deal with a chipped ball forward, but Wilson’s cross is nodded over by Fraser at the far post.

55min: Cook is tripped by Guendouzi, but the Arsenal star avoids a caution. The home fans are now, rather comically, jeering every touch from the Frenchman. Bournemouth have notably improved since the break, but are yet to test Martinez.

53min: Surman lifts a delivery into the box, which Martinelli glances away with his head. VAR quickly checks whether the starlet had committed a foul before his clearance, but no spot kick is awarded.

51min: The home support are incensed after Martin Atkinson brings play back following a challenge on Martinelli. Arsenal had decided to play on, before the referee opted to halt the game to allow treatment.

Guendouzi and Gosling then square up after Bournemouth are awarded a free-kick in a promising position, with Atkinson calming down the French midfielder.

49min: Saka is upended on the half-way line by Lewis Cook, and Arsenal are awarded a free kick. It’s probably no coincidence that Bournemouth improved in the final few minutes before half-time after Cook was switched back to his stronger position.

47min: Pepe delivers, but Surman clears away at the front post. Arsenal then work the ball back to Willock, but his cross is skewed horribly and drifts behind for a goal kick.

46min: Willock surges forward towards the byline inside the box, but Cook times his challenge well at the expense of a corner.

We’re back underway at Vitality Stadium, with no changes for either side.

The Gunners are comfortably in control after the first half of action on the South Coast, with Bournemouth largely woeful on their home turf.

Bukayo Saka rifled Arsenal into an early lead following a flowing move around the box, before Eddie Nketiah tapped home the second.

Eddie Howe’s strugglers have a mountain to climb after the interval…

Join us after the break!

45+1min: Wilson is shown the first yellow card of the tie after bringing down Nketiah as Arsenal looked to spring a counter.

45min: Cook does well to win a corner off Sokratis following a burst down the right flank, but the set piece is worked short. Wilson’s cross is poor and Arsenal break.

43min: Xhaka’s loose ball in midfield invites Fraser forward, and the Scot combines with Solanke before firing comfortably off target.

40min: Bournemouth are beginning to enjoy a little more time on the ball with time edging away until the break, and Fraser attempts another cross, which is nodded clear once again. Simpson then drills a low ball in, but Xhaka is on hand to sweep up the pull back.

39min: Wilson lofts a ball into the box, but Gosling can only glance over the crossbar under pressure from Bellerin.

38min: Wilson forces Martinez into his first save, after the winger pounced on a rebound inside the box and fired a low effort towards the near post. The original cross was aimed towards Solanke, who stood alone and was crowded out by several Arsenal bodies.

35min: Simpson has to be strong to hold off the chasing Willock and hack clear, with Arsenal running absolutely rampant so far.

32min: Pepe glides into a central position and feeds Bellerin on the right flank, whose delivery is glanced away on the penalty spot.

31min: Martinelli breezes behind Adam Smith and the Bournemouth back line with ease, but his cross towards Nketiah is blocked by a sliding Ake.

29min: Arsenal flood forward once again, but Pepe skews his strike into the side netting. Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall appear very, very concerned on the sidelines.

25min: That is far too easy for Arsenal, and the Gunners have the second goal that their dominance deserves. Once again Saka is crucial, with the full back firing a low ball across the face of goal which Nketiah sweeps beyond Travers with ease.

A brief VAR check then awards the strike.

24min: Bournemouth knock back yet another Arsenal attack, but Solanke is unable to keep possession. As the Gunners begin to pass from side to side once again, frustration builds around the home supporters.

22min: Martinelli shoots from 25 yards after collecting the ball from Saka, but blazes his effort wildly over the crossbar. The hosts appear in cruise control already, with Bournemouth struggling to muster much of a threat.

20min: Willock breaks into the box beyond Gosling with ease before jinking past the attention of Ake and shooting from a tight angle, but Travers is down quickly to smother at the base of the post.

19min: Saka and Martinelli link up cleverly on the right-hand side of the Bournemouth box, with the latter clipping forward a superb little pass. But the resultant cross is too powerful and the home side clear.

17min: Gosling knocks the ball forward for Harry Wilson, but the Liverpool loanee’s touch is poor and Arsenal steal back possession. The visitors have unsurprisingly looked very assured with the ball once again.

15min: Xhaka’s attempted cross is nodded out of danger, before Guendouzi clumsily fells Fraser.

12min: Guendouzi gifts the home side a free kick, narrowly inside the Arsenal half. Adam Smith looks to chip the set piece into the box, but the delivery is cleared. The full back then whips in a cross moments later towards Solanke, but Mustafi does well to flick it away.

11min: Appeals for a penalty from Bournemouth are waved away by referee Martin Atkinson, after Dominic Solanke’s effort crashed into the face of Matteo Guendouzi inside the box.

9min: The visitors continue to dominate possession and win a corner, which is nodded clear. At the other end, Fraser then attempts to scamper beyond the Arsenal back line but the Scot’s dash forward is brought to an early stop.

5min: That’s a thumping finish from the 18-year-old! Joe Willock deftly swiveled away from his marker and plays the ball to Gabriel Martinelli, who in turn picks out Saka. The makeshift left back applies an emphatic finish, crashing a powerful strike above Mark Travers.

4min: Simpson hooks a nervy clearance back towards Steve Cook, who manages to hoist the ball forward.

2min: Bournemouth begin pressing high from the very first whistle, with the Gunners content to ease their way into this game. An early long ball forward from Shkodran Mustafi is dealt with by Jack Simpson, and Nathan Ake then clears.

We’re underway on the South Coast, with both teams battling for a spot in the fifth round against Portsmouth!

There’s been a late change among the substitutes for the hosts, with youngster Gavin Kilkenny replacing Philip Billing.

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Simpson, L. Cook, Surman, Gosling, H. Wilson, Fraser, Solanke

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Francis, Genesini, Billing, Dobre, C. Wilson, Surridge

Arsenal: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Saka, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Pepe, Willock, Martinelli, Nketiah

Substitutes: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Torreira, Ceballos, Ozil, Lacazette

We’re just ten minutes away from kick off!

1 – This will be the first ever FA Cup meeting between Bournemouth and Arsenal – in all competitions, the Gunners have won eight of the previous 11 matches between the two sides (D2 L1). Vitality. #FACup #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/PmxOHg1RjM

The Cherries boss is hoping his side can continue to build momentum this evening…

Pre-match thoughts from the Gaffer ahead of #BOUARS…

“We won our last game, we want to build momentum and are looking for another positive performance and result. This is an important competition for us.”#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/1mAfmxQlPG

The Brazilian legend has tipped the Arsenal starlet to emulate Ronaldo’s rise to stardom, with the 18-year-old impressing since moving to North London.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has tipped Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League trophy under Mikel Arteta, and believes the Gunners are heading in the right direction again.

The winner tonight will travel to Fratton Park to face the League One outfit. The tie will be played between March 2-5.

Head over to the link below to follow our live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round draw! We will bring you the news of who awaits either of the two teams in action tonight here.

The Gunners are once again without their club captain tonight through suspension.

7 – Arsenal have avoided defeat in all seven games without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season (W3 D4), averaging 2.6 goals per game without him compared to 1.5 goals per game with him in the side. Absent. #FACup #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/zaS3iPDZ2F

Eddie Nketiah, recalled from Leeds this month, starts up top for the Gunners, with boss Mikel Arteta placing his faith in youth once again.

Gabriel Martinelli, the star of the show against Chelsea last weekend, retains his place with Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe making up the rest of Arsenal’s attack.

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are named on the bench.

The hosts make six changes to the team that beat Brighton in a crucial relegation scrap last weekend.

Mark Travers, Jack Simpson, Lewis Cook, Andrew Surman, Dan Gosling and Dominic Solanke start for Eddie Howe’s side, with Aaron Ramsdale, Simon Francis, Philip Billing and Callum Wilson on the bench.

Jefferson Lerma is left out of the squad entirely, along with Diego Rico.

Starting XI: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Saka, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Pepe, Willock, Martinelli, Nketiah

Substitutes: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Torreira, Ceballos, Ozil, Lacazette

Starting XI: Travers, Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Simpson, L. Cook, Surman, Gosling, H. Wilson, Fraser, Solanke

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Francis, Genesini, Billing, Dobre, C. Wilson, Surridge

Welcome along to Sportsmail’s live coverage of tonight’s FA Cup fourth round clash between Bournemouth and Arsenal!

We’ll bring you all the team news in the next few minutes…