Bowler Chris Jordan says England T20 squad are NOT feeling the strain after defeat in South Africa

Chris Jordan says England’s Twenty20 squad are not feeling the strain of pressure for places despite the opening defeat in South Africa amid a clamber to make the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.

Sussex’s poker-faced death bowling specialist, and the rest of the attack chosen for this series, will face challenges from Jofra Archer and Pat Brown when they return from injuries later this year.

But asked if he thought the competition for fast bowling berths kept the bowlers on their toes, Jordan said: ‘Personally, not really. One of the hallmarks of this team is that whoever is playing at the time is trying to keep their standards as high as possible.

‘I don’t think that the environment has been created in such a way to feel that pressure for a playing spot. You have that in any team any way but I don’t think that is the focus at all.

‘We have a strong squad here and any XI we put out on any given day is strong enough to beat any team so those are the things that we are trying to focus on as much as possible, stay nice and calm in most of those situations back ourselves to come out on top.’

Jordan’s trickery at the end of the innings, feigning to bowl one type of delivery and then sending down another, saw him claim two wickets in two balls in a 20th over that cost just five runs on Wednesday.

It helped restrict South Africa but, with the damage done earlier, their 177 for eight in East London would prove just enough.

‘Bluff balls are particularly good against players who like to scan the field and play the ball where the fielders aren’t. So there is room for one, maybe two sometimes,’ he said, of his variations.

‘We could pick through the game and try to find lots of different moments where we can find one run but that’s the nature of T20 cricket. Most games do come down tight and sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t.’