Boxing Tonight: Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder TV schedule, UK fight time, and full undercard

Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder: TV schedule, UK fight time, and full undercard

On his current form, Jacobs should have little trouble dealing with Ryder, but his fight with Rosado has raised serious doubts about his ability to compete at the top level.

“Boxing Tonight” is i’s weekly preview of Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, complete with information on how to watch and what to watch for.

Saturday night’s battle is as much a fight against obscurity as it is against John Ryder for Daniel Jacobs.

The “Miracle Man’s” incredible story of overcoming cancer treatment and a series of potentially career-ending injuries to earn a title shot against Canelo Alvarez cannot be overstated.

The New Yorker’s once-dominant presence on the middleweight scene has dwindled as he approaches 35.

It’s been over two years since he stopped Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. after an unconvincing win over Gabriel Rosado.

The loss to Canelo had a long-term impact on him.

Jacobs has been off his game lately, so a break is probably in order.

Ryder will almost certainly be on top of him the entire time, fighting at close quarters and putting him down.

Jacobs should have little trouble getting past Ryder if he can rediscover the fighter who at least went the distance with Gennady Golovkin and Canelo – and knocked out another 30 of his contemporaries in the process.

Since 2016, Jacobs has been without a knockout.

That’s something to think about as he’s been linked to a move to light-heavyweight, which could happen as soon as his next fight if he wins in London.

He’ll be up against an Alexandra Palace crowd that will be rooting for Ryder, an Islington native who was born just a few miles away.

There’s a good chance they’ll be disappointed, with the southpaw struggling to make moves against the top 10.

However, his defeat to Callum Smith was not without controversy.

It was a unanimous decision, but he gave him a fight for his WBA and Ring titles, and he’s bounced back nicely with wins over Mike Guy and Jozef Jurko.

