Boxing Tonight: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin TV schedule, UK fight time, and undercard

Ortiz, who takes on Martin in an IBF title eliminator at 42, hasn’t lost his hunger.

“Boxing Tonight” is i’s weekly preview of Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, complete with information on how to watch and what to watch for.

The beat of the eternal Luis Ortiz ushers in the new year.

The Cuban, who will turn 43 in March, remains undeterred in his quest for new heights.

Ortiz is undeterred in his pursuit of the heavyweight title, with Charles Martin standing in his way in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator on January 1st.

Before fighting a man Frank Warren once dubbed “the worst heavyweight champion of all time,” he said, “Nobody is ever going to be able to take away my dream.”

Warren’s disparaging remarks were a clear attempt to discredit Anthony Joshua, who had just defeated the American to become the world champion for the first time.

They did, however, reflect a broader sentiment.

Martin may have been mixing it with the elites, but he had only been thrust into the spotlight by circumstance (most notably, the chaos caused by Tyson Fury’s suspension).

“I’m going to keep preparing for my next fight against Charles Martin,” Ortiz said, promising that his mind and body would be in top shape.

“After that, I’m going to keep going up.”

There’s no reason to think my dream won’t come true.”

In fact, he has two major flaws: his age and his two knockout losses to Deontay Wilder.

Ortiz had his chance, and while he was competitive before succumbing to the Bronze Bomber’s unrivaled power, his career came to an end as he hit the canvas.

In November 2020, he was knocked out by Alexander Flores in a farcical mismatch that shouldn’t have happened at all, but he hasn’t fought since.

Martin, on the other hand, has been improving since his loss to Joshua, bringing in Manny Robles, a well-known fighter, to his camp ahead of this fight.

In that time, he’s only lost once, by unanimous decision, to Adam Kownacki.

The obvious flaw in both Ortiz and Martin’s resumes, but if you.

