Boxing Tonight: Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo TV schedule, UK fight time, and undercard, plus Evan Holyfield

Magsayo has been thrown in with the greats, training with Freddie Roach and generating enough buzz to earn a fight against WBC featherweight champion Russell Jr. this weekend.

“Boxing Tonight” is I’s weekly preview of Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, complete with information on how to watch and what to watch for.

There isn’t much higher praise for a Filipino fighter than being compared to Manny Pacquiao.

When the featherweight made his debut on the undercard of PacMan’s final fight, a humbling loss to Yordenis Ugas, he fulfilled a lifelong ambition.

The eight-weight champion’s career was effectively over, but his protege is just getting started.

He’s been thrown in with the greats, training with Freddie Roach and earning enough hype to get a shot at Gary Russell Jr., thanks to a little help from his idol.

Russell’s WBC featherweight title will be on the line, and he may not be able to defend it at full strength.

The 33-year-old has hinted that he is suffering from a minor injury, though he has refused to say what it is.

Russell is used to fighting at a lower level because injuries have plagued the veteran American for a long time.

As a result, questions have been raised about the longevity of his title defense, which has lasted seven years but during which he has only fought once a year since 2015.

Tugstsogt Nyambayar was the last man to defeat him, but Magsayo – who has a 23-0 record – will be hoping that, as a relatively big puncher, he can pose a more serious threat, especially after defeating Julio Ceja in the 10th round of his last fight.

Don’t be surprised if Amir Khan fights again after his bitter rival Kell Brook on February 19th, and not just to activate a rematch clause, writes Kevin Garside.

His training camp in Colorado has resurrected him, possibly to the point of danger.

At 35, he’s halfway convinced of eternal youth, like some middle-aged yogi who can scratch an ear with his foot, as he approaches his 150th career fight and 40th as a pro.

,.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Boxing Tonight: TV schedule, UK fight time and undercard for Russell Jr vs Magsayo, plus Evan Holyfield